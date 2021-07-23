Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Brunswick has raised its dividend payment by 44.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of BC opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

