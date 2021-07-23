Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $777.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

