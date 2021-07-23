BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.20 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$5.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.15.

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$4.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.30. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.91 and a 1 year high of C$4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.02 million and a P/E ratio of -5.86.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

