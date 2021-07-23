BTC Lite Reaches Market Cap of $30,333.99 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $30,333.99 and $79.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.70 or 0.00871715 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

