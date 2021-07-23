Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stake Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,166 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $49,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

