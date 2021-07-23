Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $37.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

