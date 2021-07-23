Burency (BUY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $643,113.00

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Burency has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $643,113.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burency has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00048707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.91 or 0.00870471 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

