BVF Inc. IL Has $18.82 Million Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

BVF Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 826,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027,337 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $17.25. 2,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,443. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. On average, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

