BVF Inc. IL Invests $1.57 Million in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 1st quarter worth $431,000.

IVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Inventiva stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,741. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29. Inventiva S.A. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $19.06.

Inventiva Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

