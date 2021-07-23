Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.70. 8,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,895. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

