California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,052 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 538,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $19,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

