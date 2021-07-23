California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Newell Brands worth $19,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 10,101.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

NWL stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.50.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

