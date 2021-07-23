California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.27 Million Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of VEREIT worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

VER stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

