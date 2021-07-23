California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $18,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $98.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

