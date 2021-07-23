California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $16,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after acquiring an additional 652,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.18.

Wix.com stock opened at $303.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.08. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

