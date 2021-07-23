Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.27. Approximately 14,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,938,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

