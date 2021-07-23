Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.85. Canaan shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 35,193 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $936.25 million, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,615,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Canaan by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,037,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 563,993 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canaan by 63,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

