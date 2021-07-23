Canaccord Genuity Cuts Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Price Target to GBX 163

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.93 million and a P/E ratio of -271.23. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 149.60 ($1.95). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.60%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

