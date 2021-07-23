Canaccord Genuity Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $80.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.66.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of -98.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,319,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $585,000.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,629,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,108,066.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

