Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $188.96 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.86% of Discovery worth $188,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.