Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $126,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,815,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Shares of QTS opened at $77.59 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.98. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

