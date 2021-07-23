Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,693 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.24% of MGM Resorts International worth $230,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

