Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $121.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

NYSE CNI opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $790,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,453,000 after acquiring an additional 419,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

