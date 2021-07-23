Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.29% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $104,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $32.69 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.