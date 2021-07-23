Canadian Natural Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,021 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,016% compared to the average daily volume of 379 put options.

CNQ stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $206,786,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,558,000 after buying an additional 3,064,496 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,979 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 414.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,861,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,182 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.34.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

