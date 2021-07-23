Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

