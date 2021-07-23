Capital Analysts LLC Invests $42,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after acquiring an additional 406,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upped their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

The Kroger stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.