Capital Analysts LLC Invests $58,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $515,195,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $215,139,000. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,771,051 shares of company stock worth $155,947,706. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

