Capital Analysts LLC Invests $65,000 in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $303.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.08. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $213.12 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

