Capital Analysts LLC Invests $71,000 in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $205.81 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $150.52 and a 52-week high of $206.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.