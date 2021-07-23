Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

