Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,343,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $55.23 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76.

