Capital Analysts LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

MPW stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

