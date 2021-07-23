Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Lessened by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $161.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $3.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

