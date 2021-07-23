Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.66.
Shares of NYSE COF opened at $159.47 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
