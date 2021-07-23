Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.66.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $159.47 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

