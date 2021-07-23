Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$42.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

CPXWF opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

