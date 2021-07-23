Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CGRN stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Capstone Green Energy has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 151.82%. The business had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

