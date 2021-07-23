Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,564 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2,687.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

