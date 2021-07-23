Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 126.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.