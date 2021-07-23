Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 64.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Twilio were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $29,116,591 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $405.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.53. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.