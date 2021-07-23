Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.