Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,467,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 186,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 800,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

CALM opened at $34.68 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 858.75 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

