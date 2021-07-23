Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,485,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 204.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 254,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $212.09 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

