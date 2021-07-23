Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $240.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.60.

CGJTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.69. 227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.68. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

