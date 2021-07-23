Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $240.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.60.

CGJTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.69. 227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.68. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.