Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,394. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $200.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

