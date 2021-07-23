Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.03. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

