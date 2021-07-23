Carrols Restaurant Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,578 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,246% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 77.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

