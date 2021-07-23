Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

CARR stock opened at GBX 150.25 ($1.96) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £140.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. Carr’s Group has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

