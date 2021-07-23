Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $680,600.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $680,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after buying an additional 288,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after buying an additional 222,089 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,575,000 after buying an additional 200,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

