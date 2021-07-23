Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires New Shares in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $52,260,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,150,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $26,316,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $24,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $21,707,000.

REVHU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

